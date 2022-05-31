UPDATE: Local 3 News has learned of new details on a fatal shooting that happened in front of East Lake Elementary on May 20.
According to the arrest affidavit, suspect Daques Davis walked by the suspect on 13th Avenue, turned around and fired his Taurus 9mm handgun multiple times, fatally wounding the victim.
Police say there was no apparent provocation, and that Davis tried to keep shooting but was ran out of bullets.
Court documents also show that several surveillance cameras captured the suspect in the area.
During an interview with investigators, Davis admitted to being the person in the photos.
Davis was charged with criminal homicide.
PREVIOUS STORY: CPD Violent Crimes Investigators, with assistance from CPD Fugitive Division, have taken 24-year-old Daques Davis into custody in connection with the May 20, 2022 shooting death that occurred in the 3600 block of 13th Avenue.
Daques Davis has now been arrested and is charged with Criminal Homicide, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a firearm during the commission of a Dangerous Felony.
He is at the Silverdale Detention Facility.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police say a man was shot and killed while walking in the East Lake area early Friday morning.
It happened in the 3600 block of 13th Avenue around 12:45am.
Police say they arrived at the scene to find the 25-year-old victim suffering from multiple bullet wounds.
Police say the victim was ultimately pronounced dead by EMS.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information about this case, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-643-5100 or submit an anonymous tip through the Atlas One app which is formerly known as the CPD mobile app.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this developing story.