UPDATE: Police have identified the 22-year-old man who died for a gunshot wound on Sunday a determined the location of the shooting.
The victim was Christopher Harris from Johnson City.
Chattanooga police have determined the shooting happened on O'Rear Street.
No arrest have been made.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police say a 22-year-old man has died from a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon.
Authorities state police were alerted to a shooting victim at Erlanger East just after 4 p.m. suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.
Police are currently trying to determine the location of the incident and the details surrounding the shooting.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.