UPDATE: The effort to recover the body of a 22-year-old hiker who was found deceased below Sunset Rock has ended Friday night.
According to officials on the scene, the man's body was brought up the mountain by rope and taken to a hospital just before 10:00 p.m.
First responders had found the man dead Friday evening after his father, who noted his son's location on "Find My Phone", called 911 close to 6:00 p.m.
Hamilton County STARS, Hamilton County Cave and Clift Team, HCEMS, Lookout Mountain Ga. Fire, HCOEM/HCSO Drone Team, and Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department assisted in the recovery. Chattanooga Fire Department stood by at Lookout Mountain fire station for additional emergency calls.
The man's name and cause of death has not been released. Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management said because the incident is currently being considered a crime scene, no other information will be shared at this time.
PREVIOUS STORY: First responders are working by Sunset Rock on Lookout Mountain Friday after a missing hiker was found dead.
According to the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management, the 22-year-old's father called 911 just before 6:00 p.m. after learning he had missed a doctor's appointment, and used the app "Find My Phone" to track his son's location.
First responders hiked two miles down Sunset Rock trail then repelled 80 feet to find the hiker deceased, an estimated 240 feet down from Sunset Rock, officials said. Recovery efforts are still underway.
The hiker's cause of death has not been determined at this time. His name has not been released.
