UPDATE: The 21-year-old that was injured in a cave in Jackson County, Alabama Saturday night has been safely rescued from inside the cave.
PREVIOUS STORY:
Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue is on scene at Tumbling Rock Cave assisting Jackson County Rescue Squad.
A spokesperson for the rescue team says the call was made regarding a 21-year-old female with a lower extremity injury, that was injured approximately one mile into the cave.
No other information is available at this time.
