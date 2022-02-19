UPDATED: 3 miners rescued from Tenn. mine after fire

UPDATE: The 21-year-old that was injured in a cave in Jackson County, Alabama Saturday night has been safely rescued from inside the cave. 

 
She is being assessed by EMS on scene.
 
Altogether, there were 33 rescuers from Huntsville Cave Rescue, Jackson County Cave Rescue and Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue. Each team had members in the cave participating in the rescue.
 
The patient is being transported by highlands EMS to local hospital. 
 

PREVIOUS STORY: 

Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue is on scene at Tumbling Rock Cave assisting Jackson County Rescue Squad.

A spokesperson for the rescue team says the call was made regarding a 21-year-old female with a lower extremity injury, that was injured approximately one mile into the cave.

No other information is available at this time.

