UPDATE: Apison Pike has reopened following a crash Tuesday evening, Collegedale police said.
PREVIOUS STORY: Officials are on the scene of a serious crash on Apison Pike in Collegedale Tuesday evening, the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department said.
Two people were taken to the hospital as a result of the crash.
According to the Collegedale Police Department, it happened near the intersection of Apison Pike and Eastview Terrace.
The roadway is currently closed as the crash site is cleared up. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.