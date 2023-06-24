UPDATE: Two Alabama men who were found guilty of felony murder and several other felony counts in connection to August 2022 murder have been given a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
A Walker County Superior Court jury last week handed down guilty verdicts for felony murder to Kavon Collier and Eric Dodds, both of Huntsville, Ala.
A popular TikTok and Onlyfans couple, both 23 at the time, were arrested in August 2022 and charged with murder in connection, in connection to the murder of 29-year-old Dakota Bradshaw on August 1st, 2022.
Deputies with the Walker County Sheriff's Office responded to a shots fired call in Rossville, Georgia and discovered Dakota Bradshaw shot dead inside his home. Bradshaw was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
Investigators took spotlight to Dodds and Collier’s popular Tik Tok accounts during the case.
During the investigation, The GBI wrote over 70 search warrants, searched endless social media accounts and collected phone data to track the defendants from Huntsville to Chattanooga to where the murder occurred.
Dodds, who was ultimately named as a second suspect in the murder of Bradshaw, initially claimed Collier was innocent and even went so far as to create a GoFundMe page in an effort to prove his boyfriend’s innocence.
Eric Dodds received a life sentence without the possibility of parole and an additional five years for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Johntae Collier received life with the possibility of parole and an additional five years for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Two other individuals have been named suspects in this case. The third suspect, Dajah Collins, pleaded guilty on May 30th.
The case of Darious Woods, the fourth suspect, is still pending.
PREVIOUS STORY: The Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, Walker County Sheriff's Office, and Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that two of four men accused of murdering a man at a Rossville home last year have been convicted.
Johntae Kavon Collier and Eric Dodds were convicted in the August 2022 murder of Dakota Bradshaw. The third suspect, Dajah Collins, pleaded guilty Tuesday morning.
The case of Darious Woods, the fourth suspect, is still pending, officials said.
In a news conference held on Tuesday afternoon, law enforcement agencies involved in the case where unable to share what Collier and Dodds were convicted of, or their charges. That information, the said, will be available once the two are sentenced on June 29th.
On August 1, 2022, Bradshaw was shot while standing in front of a window inside of his home in Rossville. He later died at the hospital.
During Tuesday's conference, District Attorney Clayton Fuller shared some kind words about Bradshaw.
"He was known for always having a smile on his face," Fuller said. "He graduated near the top of his class in high school, and he was hoping to pursue a career in cyber security. He was a son, a brother, and by all accounts an amazing friend."
Fuller says the conviction doesn't bring back Bradshaw, but justice has been served.