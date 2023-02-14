UPDATE: Chattanooga police announced two suspects have been taken into custody in relation to a shooting that killed one and injured another Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting happened on W. 12th Street around 4:30PM after an alleged altercation, and witnesses told police they saw a Honda SUV flee the scene.
Both victims were taken to the hospital, where 26-year-old Keyshawn Kidd was pronounced dead.
The second victim, a 27-year-old woman, has not been named and is being treated for her injuries.
The SUV was found traveling west on I-24 by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Grundy County Sheriff's Office. Both people in the vehicle were taken into custody, and their names and related charges are pending, Chattanooga police said.
PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are on the scene of a shooting where two people were injured late Tuesday afternoon.
We have a crew on the scene at Cypress Street Court working to learn more.
Authorities are looking for the suspect involved. If you have any information, call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip using the Atlas One App.