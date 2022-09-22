UPDATE: Two American veterans and five British citizens who had been held by Russian-backed forces for months have been released as part of the prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine that was brokered by Saudi Arabia.
Family members of Americans Alexander John-Robert Drueke and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, who were captured in June while fighting for Ukraine north of Kharkiv, confirmed they had been freed. British Prime Minister Liz Truss tweeted that five British citizens had been released. Additionally, three prisoners who are Moroccan, Swedish and Croatian nationals were released in the swap, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
"Hugely welcome news that five British nationals held by Russian-backed proxies in eastern Ukraine are being safely returned, ending months of uncertainty and suffering for them and their families," Truss said.
Drueke's aunt released a statement confirming the release of her nephew, 39, from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and Huynh, 27, of Hartselle, Alabama.
"We are thrilled to announce that Alex and Andy are free. They are safely in the custody of the US embassy in Saudi Arabia and after medical checks and debriefing they will return to the States. We deeply appreciate everyone's prayers and especially the close communication and support of our elected officials, Ukrainian Ambassador Markarova, and our members of the US embassies in Ukraine and Saudi Arabia and the US Department of State," said Diana Shaw, a spokesperson for both families and Dreuke's aunt.
The families did not know that the prisoner exchange was in the works.
The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the 10 freed prisoners were "released as part of an exchange of POWs between Russia and Ukraine" and taken to Saudi Arabia.
CNN previously reported that the two Americans were captured during a battle near Kharkiv. Their pro-Russian captors, the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), is a Russian-backed, self-declared republic that has governed a breakaway portion of Ukraine's Donetsk region since 2014.
Bunny Drueke, Alexander's mother, and Huynh's fiance, Joy Black, told CNN in June that selflessness and a love for the US fueled their loved ones' decision to go to Ukraine.
"He is one of the most loyal Americans you would ever hope to meet and he was proud to serve his country," Drueke said of her son. "He said, 'Mom, I really need to go and help fight in Ukraine because if Putin is not stopped there he is not going to be satisfied, he will become emboldened and eventually Americans will be threatened.'"
Black said at the time that her fiancé "didn't go there for selfish reasons or anything. He really had this gnawing at his heart and this big burden on him to go and serve the people however he can."
PREVIOUS STORY: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Geneva Convention -- the charter which sets out how soldiers and civilians are treated in wartime -- does not apply to two detained US citizens.
Two American volunteers fighting for Ukraine -- Alexander John-Robert Drueke, 39, from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, 27, from Hartselle, Alabama -- were taken into detention by Russian-backed separatists in Donetsk after being captured last week, according to Russian state media.
Peskov, during a regular call with journalists Tuesday, said the Geneva Convenction does not apply to the two US citizens. Peskov said the death penalty cannot be ruled out but this is a decision for a court. The Kremlin -- Peskov said -- does not have a right to interfere.
Russia does not know where the two American volunteers fighting for Ukraine are being held or who will be judging on their case, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN on Tuesday.
“I don’t know where they are being held and who is going to judge them. But the only thing that goes without saying is that they are going to be prosecuted and they will be able to stand in court,” Peskov said in a voice message.
According to Russian state media, the two American volunteers fighting for Ukraine were taken into detention by Russian-backed separatists in Donetsk after being captured last week.
US citizens Alexander John-Robert Drueke, 39, from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, 27, from Hartselle, Alabama, were interviewed by Russia's RT channel at a detention center in the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) on June 17, according to a report published on RT.
The two Americans went missing on June 9 during a battle north of Kharkiv and it was feared that they may have been captured by Russian forces, according to their families and a fellow fighter.
PREVIOUS STORY: Two Americans fighting alongside Ukrainian forces north of Kharkiv have been missing for nearly a week and there are fears that they may have been captured by Russian forces, according to their families and a fellow fighter.
The men are Alexander John-Robert Drueke, 39, from Tuscaloosa, Alabama and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, 27, from Hartselle, Alabama.
A man who is acting as the team's sergeant, who wished to remain anonymous for security reasons, provided CNN with photos of both men's passports and their entry stamps into Ukraine. The man said that their unit was fighting under the command of Ukraine's 92nd mechanized brigade on June 9, near the town of Izbytske.
Drueke and Huynh, he said, went missing during the battle and subsequent search missions failed to find any remains. A post on a Russian propaganda channel on Telegram the following day claimed that two Americans had been captured near Kharkiv. "It was absolute chaos," he told CNN. "There was about a hundred plus infantry advancing on our positions. We had a T72 firing on people from 30, 40 meters away."
Bunny Drueke, Alexander's mother, told CNN that "they are presumed to be prisoners of war, but that has not been confirmed."
She said the US Embassy to Ukraine has not been able to verify whether her son has been captured. "They have not been able to verify that he's with the Russians. All that they can verify is that he is missing at this point," she said. "They stay in close touch with me, and I have every confidence that they are working on the situation."
Huynh's fiance, Joy Black, told CNN, "We don't want to make assumptions about what might have happened at this time. Obviously they're looking at several scenarios. And one of them is that they might have been captured. But we don't have absolute confirmation of that at this time."
A US State Department spokesperson said on Wednesday that they "are aware of unconfirmed reports of two U.S. citizens captured in Ukraine."
"We are closely monitoring the situation and are in contact with Ukrainian authorities," the spokesperson said. "Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment."
The White House said Wednesday that they can't confirm the reports, however, National Security Council coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said that "if it's true, we'll do everything we can to get them safely home."
Both Bunny Drueke and Black told CNN that their last communication with their loved ones was on June 8, when the men told them that they would be going offline for a few days for a mission.
"It was a pretty normal conversation actually: I told him I was getting food with my friends at our favorite restaurant," Black said. "And he said, 'I love you very much.' And then he said, 'I'll be unavailable for two to three days.' Which I found out was for the operation they were doing."
They got engaged in March, not long before he left for Ukraine, she said.
"We didn't know if we wanted to get married or get engaged before he left. And we decided on just getting engaged so that when he came back we could get married and enjoy it and not be apart right after we got married."
Now, she said, she is "very fragile."
"Even though not great stuff has happened, I'm still very proud of Andy for being strong," she added.
Bunny Drueke said that she has "ups and downs."
"I'm trying to stay calm and brave, because losing everything will not help Alex in the least. So I'm just trying to stay calm," she said.
Drueke and Black later explained to CNN's Anderson Cooper in a joint interview on "AC360" Wednesday evening that selflessness and a love for the US fueled their loved ones' decision to go to Ukraine.
"He is one of the most loyal Americans you would ever hope to meet and he was proud to serve his country," Drueke said of her son. "He said, 'Mom, I really need to go and help fight in Ukraine because if Putin is not stopped there he is not going to be satisfied, he will become emboldened and eventually Americans will be threatened.'"
Fighting back tears, Black told Cooper that her fiancé "didn't go there for selfish reasons or anything. He really had this gnawing at his heart and this big burden on him to go and serve the people however he can."
"I know it's not a great situation, but I'm still very proud of him. I just want to see him back safely," she said.
