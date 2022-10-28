UPDATE: One person is facing several charges following the car crash that shut down a portion of Highway 111 Thursday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
A preliminary report of the crash said 19-year-old Bailey Gage Moore from Whitwell faces charges of DUI, open container, due care, and criminal simulation after crashing his car into a tree around 7:00 Central Standard Time.
A second vehicle traveling behind Moore collided with debris left on the roadway from Moore's vehicle.
THP said Moore was the only person injured in the incident.
PREVIOUS STORY: A multiple-vehicle crash Thursday night on Highway 111 at the East Valley Road exit sent rescue crews out after there were reports of a person trapped in the wreckage.
But as crews arrived, the person was able to get out of the car.
Firefighters from the Dunlap Volunteer Fire Department helped with those involved, and handling traffic since the road was closed until it could be cleaned after the crash.
Several patients were transported to local hospitals and one patient was flown to by LifeForce to a nearby trauma center.
Both the Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.