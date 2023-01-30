UPDATE: Roberts Mill Road was closed Saturday night while crews continue to battle a log cabin fire.
Dallas Bay and Mowbray VFD were on the scene of a log cabin fire at 825 Roberts Mill Road.
At 4:36 pm, a 911 call was made reporting a fire on his neighbors back porch located at 825 Roberts Mill Road.
Dallas Bay VFD responded and arrived on the reporting fire on the back of the house. Firefighters quickly established water supply to attack the fire.
Dallas Bay Fire Chief Markus Fritts reported the house was a log cabin built in the 1850’s.
The house sat far off in the woods and did not get noticed of the fire burning until a neighbor heard popping noises. By then, the first floor was destroyed by fire and collapsed into the cellar by the time fire crews arrived on the scene.
Mutual Aid was requested for additional manpower and apparatus to the fire scene. Mowbray VFD responded to the scene and Red Bank FD and Chattanooga Fire Department staged at Dallas Bay fire stations for any additional emergency calls in their district.
No injuries were reported but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters.
Two dogs were rescued from the fire but two cats were unable to be saved.
The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
The house is a total loss and damages are unknown at this time.
PREVIOUS STORY: A portion of Roberts Mill Road has been closed to drivers this evening.
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says the lower end of Roberts Mill Road is closed due to a house fire at 825 Roberts Mill Road.