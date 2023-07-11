UPDATE: A suspect has been taken into custody Tuesday in connection to the killing of 19-year-old Dedrick Boatwright III, who was found shot to death Arcadia Avenue on Saturday.
Chattanooga police said 18-year-old Ralph Hughley, Jr. was arrested on warrants for first degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and possession of a firearm.
Friends and family of Boatwright learned of Hughley's arrest Tuesday night during a balloon release and candle vigil held for Boatwright.
Stay with Local 3 News for updates.
PREVIOUS UPDATE: Chattanooga police say a homicide investigation is underway following a shooting on Arcadia Avenue Saturday evening.
It happened just after 5:00pm in the 1100 block near Tunnel Boulevard.
Police say they arrived at the scene to find a man dead from gunshot wounds.
The victim has not been identified.
Police say they are working to find leads on possible suspects.
If you have any information about this case, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this developing story.
PREVIOUS STORY: There was a large police presence blocking off a portion of Arcadia Avenue Saturday evening. That's off Tunnel Boulevard.
Chattanooga Police responded to the area just after 5:00 P.M.
Our crew says they saw several CPD units respond and an ambulance leave the scene.
We've reached out to Chattanooga Police for more information and are waiting to hear back.
This is a developing story. Stay with Local 3 News for updates.