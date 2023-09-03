UPDATE: Hamilton County District Attorney General Coty Wamp has requested that TBI special agents investigate the circumstances leading to a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred early Sunday morning involving officers with the Chattanooga Police Department.
Preliminary information indicates that the incident began just after 11:30pm Saturday night when officers with the Chattanooga Police Department responded to a report of a domestic assault in the 1900 block of South Kelly Street.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with a 17-year-old male who was armed with a gun.
The individual refused to comply with verbal commands and would not come out of the residence. The Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team was called, and police negotiators began speaking with the teen in an attempt to get him to surrender.
For reasons still under investigation, the situation escalated, and officers discharged their service weapons, striking the teen. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident.
The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.
Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com
