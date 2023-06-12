UPDATE: A 13-year-old girl was seriously injured but is expected to be OK after plummeting off a rock Monday.
She and her family were exploring the nature trails in the Falling Water area at the foot of Signal Mountain when the teen slipped from the rocky terrain.
The 911 call was made at 6:40 p.m. reporting that victim fell 25 to 30 feet, and multiple agencies responded to the rescue effort.
This evening, a family was exploring the nature trails and rocky terrain at the foot Signal Mountain. At 6:40 pm, a 911 call was made reporting their 13 year old daughter had slipped off a rock and fallen 25-30 feet.
According to Amy Maxwell with the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management, HCEMS and first responders were able to hike to the victim, assess her injuries, and securely carry her out of the woods.
The patient was found to have a serious head wound, but is expected to be OK. She was taken to the Children's Hospital at Erlanger at 8:10 p.m.
Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded to scene, as well as the Chattanooga Fire Department, Waldens Ridge Emergency Services, Mowbray VFD, and HCEMS.
PREVIOUS STORY: Multiple agencies are on the scene Monday evening to rescue a 13-year-old who has fallen from a bluff in Hixson.
According to officials, the victim fell in the wilderness off of Pickett Gulf Road.
Amy Maxwell with the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management said responders may call in the National Guard to assist in rescuing the victim.
