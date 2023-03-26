PREVIOUS STORY:
featured
UPDATE: $1000 reward now offered for answers in disappearance of Rhea County teen
- Jordan Rudzinski
-
- Updated
UPDATE: A reward of 1000 dollars is being offered for any information that leads to the safe return missing Rhea County teen, Maddie Neal.
PREVIOUS STORY:
The Rhea County Sheriffs Office is currently seeking any information regarding the whereabouts of Madison "Maddie" Nicole Neal.
Maddie Neal is a 15-year-old freshman at Rhea County High School who is believed to have gone missing Friday morning.
The sheriff's department says Maddie is 5'5" and weighs about 120lbs.
She was last seen yesterday when the photo below was taken.
Community members are searching for residents in the area that may have outdoor cameras in the vicinity of Ideal Valley Road/Cemetery Road/Price Road that record the road.
They say they are hoping to find someone that may have a recording of any vehicles in that area Friday morning between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. when Maddie Neal is believed to have left her home.
If you have any information or know her location please contact the Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 423-775-2442. All information will be kept confidential.
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
ON AIR
Trending Now
-
Alzheimer's first signs may appear in your eyes, study finds
-
Inspector finds food not dated, restaurant fails inspection
-
Former Silverdale inmate claiming sexual assault by another inmate files federal lawsuit
-
UPDATE: Jason Chen indicted by a grand jury for first degree murder in death of Jasmine Pace
-
UPDATE: Hamilton County teacher arrested for alleged sex abuse against students; bond set
-
Law enforcement looking for suspect who escaped police custody in East Ridge Thursday
-
UPDATE: Pedestrian found dead on I-24 West near Cummings Highway on Friday morning
-
Walker County Sheriff's Office seeks help in search for missing child from Rossville
-
UPDATE: Severe storms leave thousands of people without power in the Local 3 News viewing area