UPDATE: A reward in the amount of $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the arson attack on Christ Church Episcopal in Tracy City.
The historic church was the victim of attempted arson April 8, 2022.
The blaze left the church partially damaged, but the majority of the building was not affected.
Most of the repairs have been made and the fire is still under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in conjunction with the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (800- 824-3463).
PREVIOUS STORY:
Investigators said a fire at a historic church in Grundy County was intentionally set. Church members are trying to make the most of this shocking situation.
"It's my home, it's where I'm comfortable, it's, I can't do it," Historic Christ Church Episcopal Treasurer Leda Foster said.
Foster said her home for the past 50 years has been the Historic Christ Church Episcopal in Tracy City. It was on fire about two weeks ago.
Worship services have been going on at the church for almost 150 years. It's the oldest church on the Cumberland Plateau.
"Church is not the building, but church is the people, but there's a lot of special people that go here and this is a very special place," Associate Priest of Southeastern Tennessee Episcopal Ministries David Goodpaster said.
Fire fighters responded to a call at around 8:30 the night of Friday, April 8. They quickly extinguished the flames coming from two of the exterior doors. The majority of the building was not affected.
"The whole place could have gone up and it didn't, so we were very, very fortunate," Foster said.
It happened the Friday before Palm Sunday and leading into Holy Week. Services were moved to the Parish House, but on Easter Sunday they were back in the sanctuary.
"We're still here and I feel like we're stronger than ever," Goodpaster said.
The TBI and ATF are investigating the fire as suspected work of an arsonist, leaving church members with questions like who and why?
"When you put church and fire together, there's some big agencies that get involved, so I feel like in the end some of these questions will get answered," Goodpaster said.
Goodpaster said the congregation has banned together and will continue to worship.
"We pray for those who are here and we pray for those who did this," Goodpaster said.
If you have any information on the fire, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.