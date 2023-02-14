UPDATE: One person died following a crash that shut down a lane of traffic on East Brainerd Road Sunday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has confirmed.
Authorities said one of the drivers, 23-year-old Jacob Lipski, died at the hospital following the two-vehicle crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the HCSO Traffic Investigation Unit.
PREVIOUS UPDATE: Volunteers with the Tri-Community Fire Department are assisting the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at the scene of a crash with injuries on East Brainerd Road at Everett Drive.
Police say there are are multiple patients injured. Hamilton County EMS is transporting them to the hospital.
At this time, only one eastbound lane of E Brainerd Rd is open. Drivers should avoid this area and take an alternate route.
PREVIOUS STORY: The HCSO is currently on the scene of a critical accident near the 9300 block of East Brainerd Road.