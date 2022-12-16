Crews from the Tennessee Department of Transportation will be out and about this week, fixing some roads and working to improve others.
Here's where you may encounter roads crews:
GRUNDY COUNTY SR-2 (US-41) miscellaneous safety improvements at the intersection of SR-50 (LM 1.4): Project activity continues daily with various roadway construction activities being performed. Lane shifts are in place at the intersection of SR2 and SR50. Motorists should proceed with caution through the area and be aware of signage, personnel, and equipment.
[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Hussein/CNW082]
GRUNDY COUNTY SR-2 (US-41) TDOT Maintenance both directions from LM 7.2 to LM 7.4: SR-2 is reduced to one lane of traffic due to a slide. Temporary traffic signals are in place.
[TDOT/Maint - Dunlap/MAINT]
MARION COUNTY I-24 (US-64) rockfall mitigation westbound between MM 136.2 and MM 140.3: The contractor will be working on I-24 WB at MM 141 – 140, MM 139.0 – 137.0, and MM 136.0 – 135.0. On Thursday 07/21/22 the contractor will be blasting rock on I-24 WB at MM 136.0 and MM 137.0. This work will require a rolling roadblock to slow traffic down long enough to blast the rock and clean up the road. The roadblock and blasting will begin at 2:00 PM CT and only last as long as it takes to clear the road. Tennessee Highway Patrol and truck mounted attenuators with message boards will be on site during this work. Travel lanes at the remaining sites have been shifted and are open to traffic as usual. Please use caution when traveling through the work zones.
[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Voiles/CNV912]
MARION COUNTY I-24 resurfacing from west of Martin Springs Road Exit (MM 141) to east of Big Fiery Gizzard Creek (MM 146): The contractor will continue resurfacing operations on I-24 from MM 140.8 (West of the Martin Springs Rd exit) to MM 146.0 (East of Fiery Gizzard Creek). Work will occur Sunday through Friday from 7:00 PM – 6:00 AM each night. Work will take place in both directions and will close one lane at a time. Tennessee Highway Patrol and a truck mounted attenuator with message board will be on site each night.
[Rogers Group, Inc./Voiles/CNV314]
MARION COUNTY I-24 TDOT Contractor both directions from MM 161 to MM 166.6: On 07/24/22 and 07/25/22, lane one will be closed for pavement testing and analysis from 6:00 PM central time to 6:00 AM central time between the Nickajack Lake Bridge and the Georgia State Line. Rain dates are 07/26 and 07/27 for this work.
MARION COUNTY SR-2 (US-HWY. 41) TDOT Maintenance both directions from LM 25.7 to LM 26.0: SR-2 is reduced to one lane with temporary traffic signals. Ongoing slide repair project below the roadway requires this closure.
MARION COUNTY SR-27 between LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 slide repair and bridge and retaining wall construction: The contractor will be working on SR-27 (Suck Creek Road) at LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 to construct a new bridge and repair a slide. Both work zones, at LM 26.9 and LM 27.9, have the travel lanes reduced to one lane controlled by temporary traffic lights. Also, at LM 26.9 there will be intermittent road closures controlled by flaggers for the safety of drivers when trees are being cut down. Please use caution when traveling through each work zone.
[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Voiles/CNV307]
SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) Utility Work southbound from LM 9.31 to LM 11.16: Mobile lane closures along SR-28 between the intersection of US-127 and Kelly lane and the intersection of US-127 and Old Union Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 06/16/22 through 09/15/22 from 9:00 am – 2:30 pm. [2022-270]
DISTRICT 29
BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 resurfacing from north of SR-311 (US-74 / MM 21) to north of SR-60 (MM 25.5): During this reporting period, the contractor will have weekend closures on I-75 SB at MM 21.6 to perform bridge repairs. Beginning at 7:00 PM on Friday 07/22/22 through 6:00 AM Monday 07/25/22 the left lane of I-75 southbound will be closed. Motorists are advised to expect delays in the area and reduce speed in the work zone. Following the weekend bridge work, nightly lane closures will be in place Sunday through Thursday 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM to support resurfacing operations.
[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNW045]
BRADLEY COUNTY SR-2 (US-11) resurfacing from Old Highway 11(LM 18.2) to near the Hiwassee River (LM 20.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will have brief intermittent lane closures on SR-2 (US-11) to install construction signs. Shoulders and sidewalks will also be closed through Charleston for curb ramp upgrades. Motorists are asked to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNW158]
BRADLEY COUNTY SR-312 (HARRISON PK.) TDOT Maintenance both directions from LM 3.1 to LM 3.2: During this reporting period, TDOT maintenance forces may have temporary lane closures on SR-312 between the hours of 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM to continue repair work on a storm drainpipe. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
[TDOT/Maint - Benton/MAINT]
BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will be performing earthmoving operations, utility relocation and storm drainage installation. Crews will also be working on foundations for a new bridge over Candies Creek. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone, watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control and for trucks entering/leaving the highway. Speed limit through work zone will be reduced from 45 MPH to 35 MPH.
[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Wagner/CNV130]
HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): Williams Street is closed to all traffic at the I-24 underpass to support the installation of new storm drainage structures for the new frontage road. Traffic will still be able to access the ramps to I-24 and US-27, but no through traffic will be allowed on Williams Street between West 21st Street and West 25th Street. Traffic will detour around the closure via West 21st Street and Broad Street. Signs will be posted. The contractor will be working on new bridge construction, storm drainage structures, and utility relocation. Chestnut Street is closed at the I-24 underpass and will remain closed until the construction of bridge #2 is complete. Detour routes are posted. The US-27 NB on-ramp at William St. has been closed and it will be closed until the new alignment for this ramp is completed. There will be marked detour signs to use the Broad St. US-27 on-ramp.
[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNU011]
HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 concrete repair from MM 6.6 to MM 12.8: During this reporting period, the contractor will close two lanes on I-75 North between MM6.6 and 12.6. Starting on Friday July 22nd at 9:00 PM thru Monday July 25th at 6:00 AM, the contractor will have the two outside lanes closed on I-75 North from MM 6.6 to MM9.8 and will shift traffic to the inside shoulder and the inside lane as the contractor removes certain sections of the concrete roadway and pours it back this weekend. There will be two lanes of traffic open during weekend’s operation. It is recommended that the motoring public use alternate routes through this area because there will be a possibility of long wait times. During this reporting period, the contractor will be having lane closures in both the Northbound and Southbound directions on I-75 from 9:00 PM – 6:00 AM.
[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Curtis/CNW046]
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (BROAD ST.) Utility Work southbound from LM 7.04 to LM 7.16: Shoulder and single lane closures between W. 26th Street and W. 19th Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 07/26/22 from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm, with a rain date of 07/27/22. [2022-427]
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (E. 23RD ST.) Utility Work both directions from LM 9.1 to LM 9.7: Center lane closure on E. 23rd Street S. Holly Street to S. Willow Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 07/18/22 through 07/29/22 from 10:00 pm – 5:00 am. [2019-543]
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) slide repair between LM 29 and LM 30: The travel lanes on US-27/SR-29 in Hamilton County between LM 29 and LM 30 will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction for the duration of the slide repair. Loads over 14’ wide will have to find an alternate route. [TDOT/Wallace/Maint] RESTRICTIONS: Loads over 14’ wide will have to find an alternate route.
[GeoStabilization International, LLC /Maint - Chattanooga/MAINT]
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, to install power poles and transfer lines. The flagging operations will be performed on 07/21/22, 07/22/22, 07/25/22, 07/26/22, and 07/27/22 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment. A portion of Tucker Road has been closed from Spalding Drive to 5400 Tucker Road to allow for grading and utility operations. Flagging will be required on Spalding Drive for bridge one operations.
[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT336]
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 (Amnicola Highway) bridge repair over SR-153: The contractor will be performing bridge repair operations on the Amnicola (SR-319) bridge over SR-153. During this project, SR-319 will have lane closures in place. During repair operations at least one lane of traffic will remain open in both directions. Bridge repair over SR-153 will be performed between 6:00 am & 6:00 pm. In addition, nightly work will be performed between 7:00 pm & 6:00 am from 07/25/2022 to 07/29/2022. Motorists are advised to use caution in this vicinity and remain aware of construction activities.
[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNV053]
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-321 (OOLTEWAH-RINGGOLD RD.) Utility Work both directions at LM 1.96: Shoulder and single lane closures at the roundabout of Ooltewah Ringgold Road and Standifer Gap Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 05/26/22 through 07/27/22 from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. [2021-782]
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-58 slide repair near LM 17: During this reporting period, the contractor will have SR-58 North at LM 17 reduced to one lane for the duration of the project.
[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNW199]
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (CHEROKEE BLVD.) Utility Work southbound from LM 10.63 to LM 11: Shoulder and single lane closures on Cherokee Blvd from W. Bell Avenue to Gurley Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 07/14/22 through 07/27/22 from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm. [2022-302]
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (TAFT HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 22.01 to LM 22.2: Shoulder and single lane closures between Fairmount Road and Dowler Lane. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/15/22 through 07/27/22 from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm. [2021-636]
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-41, US-76) Bachman Tubes cleaning: On Thursday night of this reporting period, the contractor will close the tunnels from 8:00 PM – 6:00 AM for cleaning. There will be a signed detour for traffic to follow to navigate around the closure.
[Diamond Specialized, Inc./Curtis/CNW197]
HAMILTON COUNTY The construction of an S.I.A. to VW: The contractor will be performing operations at the intersection connecting the S.I.A. route, Ferdinand Piech Way, & Volkswagen Dr. The new 4-way signalized intersection has begun operation & traffic has been shifted to the new alignment. Ferdinand Piech Way will still be closed to through traffic. Drivers should be cautious of the new traffic pattern in effect including a lowered speed limit. Drivers should also be alert to the entrance and exit of construction vehicles & staff on and around the jobsite and the connecting roadways. Flaggers may be onsite directing traffic.
[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU221]
MCMINN COUNTY SR-163 resurfacing from near SR-2 (US-11 / LM 2.5) to west of County Road 750 (LM 8.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will have daily lane closures from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM to perform resurfacing and roadway repair operations. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNW112]
MCMINN COUNTY SR-307 resurfacing from north of Tellico Avenue (LM 1.9) to the Monroe County line (LM 8.5): Starting this reporting period, the contractor will have intermittent lane closures on SR-307 during the day. There will be flaggers and possible pilot cars directing traffic as the contractor works.
[Rogers Group, Inc./Curtis/CNW126]
MEIGS COUNTY SR-304 repair of bridge over Big Sewee Creek (LM 4.8): The contractor will be performing bridge repair operations on the SR-304 bridge over Big Sewee Creek. During this project, SR-304 will have lane closures with 10 ft width restrictions. A detour will be in place redirecting SR-304 truck traffic onto Watts Bar Hwy & SR-58. During repair operations, only one lane of traffic will remain open for local traffic. A temporary traffic signal will be in place to direct traffic thru the construction zone.
[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNV305]
MEIGS COUNTY SR-58 resurfacing from east of the Hiwassee River (LM 5.8) to east of Roberts Road (LM 15.3): During this report period, the contractor will have intermittent lane closures while performing resurfacing operations. Flaggers will be on-site to assist traffic flow. Drivers should be aware of construction vehicles entering and exiting the work-zone.
[Rogers Group, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNW130]
POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) bridge over the Ocoee River: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on reconstruction of side streets and removal of the old bridge over the Ocoee River. Intermittent lane closures are possible for moving equipment across US-64 (SR-40). Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
[Charles Blalock and Sons, Inc./Wagner/DB1802]