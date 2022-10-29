Starting Friday, October 28th, several roads will be closed in Chattanooga for special events.
Power Alley between W Aquarium Way and Riverfront Parkway will be closed Friday, October 28th at 8:00 AM until October 29th at 5:00 PM for the Chattanooga Green Prix.
Patten Parkway between Georgia Ave and Lindsay Street will be closed Saturday, October 29th from 9:00 AM until 3:30 PM for the Art 120 International Market in partnership with Chattanooga Parks & Outdoors Department.
October Youth Fest Block Party
Midland Pike between N Moore Ave and Woodvale Ave will be closed Saturday, October 29th from 10:00 AM until 3:30 PM for the October Youth Fest Block Party sponsored by Vision Ministries.
Houston Street between E Martin Luther King Blvd and Flynn Street will be closed Saturday, October 29th from 2:00 PM until Midnight for the Bitter Alibi Block Party. Detours will be posted.
Reggie White Blvd in front of the First Horizon Pavilion will be closed Sunday, October 30th from 6:00 AM until after the Chattanooga Football Club match for the Chattanooga Market. The theme this weekend is 'The Haunted Market'.
The following roads will be closed on Sunday, October 30th from 4:00 PM until 11:30 PM:
- Reggie White Blvd between the Chattanooga Skate Park north entrance and W 20th Street.
- Chestnut Street between W 17th Street and W 19th Street.
- W 19th Street between Reggie White Blvd and Chestnut Street.
Street parking will be prohibited on Chestnut Street within the closure on the dates/times listed above. Vehicles left within the closure will be towed at the owner's expense.
The following road will be closed on Monday, October 31st at 9:00 AM until Thursday, November 3rd at 5:00 PM:
- Carter Street: Northbound lanes only from W 13th Street to the Convention Center Parking Lot entrance.
The following road will be closed on Tuesday, November 1st at 8:00 AM until Wednesday, November 2nd at 8:00 PM:
- River Street between Renaissance Park parking lot entrance and the south entrance of the River Street parking lot at Sushi Nabi. Street parking will be restricted during this time within the closure.
The following road will be closed on Tuesday, November 1st from 1:00 PM until Midnight:
- Reggie White Blvd between the Chattanooga Skate Park north entrance and W 20th Street.
The following road will be closed on Wednesday, November 3rd from 6:00 PM until Midnight:
- Station Street between Market Street and Rossville Ave.
The following roads will be closed on Wednesday, November 2nd at 10:00 AM until Sunday, November 6th at 10:00 PM:
- Riverfront Parkway from the north Molly Lane entrance to E Aquarium Way.
- Chestnut Street between Riverfront Parkway and W Aquarium Way.
- Power Alley between Riverfront Parkway and W Aquarium Way.
- The ramp from Georgia Ave southbound to Riverfront Parkway westbound.
- Parking on southbound Chestnut Street between W Aquarium Way and W 3rd Street will be restricted starting Thursday, November 3rd at 10:00 PM until Sunday, November 6th at 10:00 PM.
Street parking within the closure will be prohibited on Riverfront Parkway, Chestnut Street, and Power Alley. All through traffic trailer traffic must detour via W Martin Luther King Blvd to Houston Street before returning to Riverfront Parkway. Trucks will receive a citation if passing W Martin Luther King traveling northbound on Riverfront Parkway (unless a local delivery).
View CDOT's map of events and road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.