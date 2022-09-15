Special event weekend road closures

The City of Chattanooga will have multiple road closures for upcoming special events starting the week of Friday, September 16, 2022. 

Friday, Sept. 16th 

PARKing Day - Broad Street

All street parking on Broad Street between 4th Street and Aquarium Way will be closed on Friday, September 16th, 2022, from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM for PARKing Day.

Constitution Day - Georgia Ave

Georgia Ave between E 11th Street and E Martin Luther King Blvd will be closed Friday, September 16th, 2022, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM for a presentation on the Federal Courthouse steps honoring Constitution Day.

Saturday, Sept. 17th

Free The Plant Event - Wood Ave

Wood Ave between Wilder Street and Stuart Street will be closed on Saturday, September 17th, 2022, from 10:00 AM until 11:00 PM for the Urban Horticulture Society's Free The Plant Event.

Street parking will be prohibited on Chestnut Street within the closure on the dates/times listed above.

United Way 100-Market Street / E 7th Street

The following street closures will be in effect Saturday, September 17th 2022, at 11:00 AM until Sunday, September 18th, at 2:00 AM:

  • Market Street between E 6th Street and E 7th Street
  • E 7th Street between Market Street and Cherrv Street

The event itself will take place between 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM.

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Football Game

The following roads will be closed on Saturday, September 17th, 2022, from 11:00 AM until 11:00 PM:

  • Reggie White Blvd between the Chattanooga Skate Park north entrance and W 20th Street (Reggie White will remain closed until 6:00 PM Sunday for the Chattanooga Market).
  • Chestnut Street between W 17th Street and W 19th Street.
  • W 19th Street between Reggie White Blvd and Chestnut Street
  • Westbound right lane of W 20th Street between Chestnut Street and Reggie White Blvd.

Street parking will be prohibited on Chestnut Street within the closure on the dates/times listed above.

Vehicles left within the closure will be towed at the owner's expense.

Sunday, Sept. 18th

Chattanooga Market -Reggie White Blvd

Reggie White Blvd will be closed in front of the First Horizon Pavilion on Sunday, September 18th, 2022, for the Chattanooga Market until 6:00 PM.

This Sunday's theme is the "Apple Festival".

