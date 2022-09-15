The City of Chattanooga will have multiple road closures for upcoming special events starting the week of Friday, September 16, 2022.
Friday, Sept. 16th
PARKing Day - Broad Street
All street parking on Broad Street between 4th Street and Aquarium Way will be closed on Friday, September 16th, 2022, from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM for PARKing Day.
Constitution Day - Georgia Ave
Georgia Ave between E 11th Street and E Martin Luther King Blvd will be closed Friday, September 16th, 2022, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM for a presentation on the Federal Courthouse steps honoring Constitution Day.
Saturday, Sept. 17th
Free The Plant Event - Wood Ave
Wood Ave between Wilder Street and Stuart Street will be closed on Saturday, September 17th, 2022, from 10:00 AM until 11:00 PM for the Urban Horticulture Society's Free The Plant Event.
United Way 100-Market Street / E 7th Street
The following street closures will be in effect Saturday, September 17th 2022, at 11:00 AM until Sunday, September 18th, at 2:00 AM:
- Market Street between E 6th Street and E 7th Street
- E 7th Street between Market Street and Cherrv Street
The event itself will take place between 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM.
University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Football Game
The following roads will be closed on Saturday, September 17th, 2022, from 11:00 AM until 11:00 PM:
- Reggie White Blvd between the Chattanooga Skate Park north entrance and W 20th Street (Reggie White will remain closed until 6:00 PM Sunday for the Chattanooga Market).
- Chestnut Street between W 17th Street and W 19th Street.
- W 19th Street between Reggie White Blvd and Chestnut Street
- Westbound right lane of W 20th Street between Chestnut Street and Reggie White Blvd.
Street parking will be prohibited on Chestnut Street within the closure on the dates/times listed above.
Vehicles left within the closure will be towed at the owner's expense.
Sunday, Sept. 18th
Chattanooga Market -Reggie White Blvd
Reggie White Blvd will be closed in front of the First Horizon Pavilion on Sunday, September 18th, 2022, for the Chattanooga Market until 6:00 PM.
This Sunday's theme is the "Apple Festival".