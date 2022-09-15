Several road closures are expected in the Tennessee Valley this weekend.
2720 E Main St
2720 E Main Street will be closed beginning Saturday, September 17, 2022 until Sunday, September 18, 2022.
Detours will be posted.
107 E 7th St
107 E 7th Street will be closed on Saturday, September 17, 2022 between the hours of 8:30 am and 4:30 pm for a crane lift.
Detours will be posted.
All Construction projects are weather permitting.
View CDOT's map of events and road closuresfor full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.