Several road closures are expected in the Tennessee Valley this weekend.
1008 McCallie Ave
The eastbound lane at 1008 McCallie Ave will be closed on Saturday, August 6, 2022.
Turning north and southbound onto Central Ave will be maintained.
Detours will be posted.
Dupont Parkway (TDOT)
There will be intermittent closures of Dupont Parkway and Amnicola Highway on Sunday, August 7, 2022 from 6:30 am to 9:30 am due to a TDOT project.
Traffic will be directed by police, flagging crews, signages, and cones.
All Construction projects are weather permitting.
ViewCDOT's map of events and road closuresfor full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.