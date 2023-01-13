Chattanooga will have several road closures on Monday for the city's Martin Luther King Jr Day Parade.
On Monday, January 16th, 2023, the following closures will take place:
- Georgia Ave between E 10th Street and E MLK Blvd from Noon until 2:00 PM for parade line up.
- E MLK Blvd between Georgia Ave and Peeples Street will close at 12:45 PM and will reopen once the final float enters Peeples Street.
- Peeples Street between E MLK Blvd and E 10th Street will be closed from 12:45 PM until (estimated) 2:30 PM for parade attendees to disperse.
View CDOT's map of events and road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.