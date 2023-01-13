Road closures in Chattanooga for Thursday

Chattanooga will have several road closures on Monday for the city's  Martin Luther King Jr Day Parade. 

On Monday, January 16th, 2023, the following closures will take place:

  • Georgia Ave between E 10th Street and E MLK Blvd from Noon until 2:00 PM for parade line up.
  • E MLK Blvd between Georgia Ave and Peeples Street will close at 12:45 PM and will reopen once the final float enters Peeples Street. 
  • Peeples Street between E MLK Blvd and E 10th Street will be closed from 12:45 PM until (estimated) 2:30 PM for parade attendees to disperse.

View CDOT's map of events and road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.

