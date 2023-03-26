Update from TDOT for the week of 3/27/2023:
The Town of Signal Mountain says the contractor will be working to backfill the 2nd retaining wall located on Palisades Road.
Throughout the week, the contractor will have intermittent flagging operations on Signal Mountain Blvd near Palisades Road to move equipment and materials to and from the project site.
Any flagging operations on Signal Mountain Blvd will occur between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. local time.
Officials say there will also be intermittent flagging on Palisades Road.
On Thursday (3/30) and Friday (3/31) from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., the contractor will begin to backfill the concrete ditch along Signal Mountain Blvd which will require a lane closure.
Delays are expected.
Plan ahead and allow plenty of extra time when traveling through the area.
This work is weather permitting. The Town of Signal Mountain encourages drivers to use caution and be mindful of workers close to the roadway.