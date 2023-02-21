D1 Training Chattanooga is hosting Lady Volunteer soccer players Jaida Thomas and Nolyn Bartholomew for a youth soccer clinic (ages 5-14) on Friday, March 10th.
The two Lady Vols will work with the coaches from D1, Chattanooga Red Wolves Academy, and Soccer Shots to provide a soccer clinic for kids.
Participation is open to all, but space is limited.
Reserve a spot ($25) by stopping by D1 Training, calling (423) 499-9818, or registering for the event here.
After the clinic, kids will have the opportunity to get a picture and an autograph from Jaida and Nolyn.
Nolyn Bartholomew was a sophomore this past season and scored her first goal. Jaida Thomas is a rising senior and is only a few goals away from breaking the all-time scoring record at Tennessee.