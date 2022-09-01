Upcoming fundraiser ChattaCLUEga Scavenger Hunt to benefit transforming rooms for Children's Hospital at Erlanger

Dec My Room Chattanooga announced that tickets for their upcoming fundraiser ChattaCLUEga Scavenger Hunt will go on sale Monday, August 25th.
All funds raised from this event will benefit the Chattanooga Chapter of Dec My Room, enabling them to continue, and potentially expand, their mission of transforming hospital rooms at Children’s Hospital at Erlanger into personalized healing spaces.
This scavenger hunt fundraiser will be open from October 7th to October 17th, 2022, and participants will be able to complete the hunt when it works best for them.
According to the event website, “ChattaCLUEga is not your grandma's scavenger hunt! Using a mobile app called Actionbound, participants will have two hours to do some serious sleuthing to decipher clues, puzzles, and complete fun activities along the way.” Players will have two hours to complete the hunt and earn as many points as possible, and the three teams with the most points will receive prize baskets.
Teams will have the most opportunities to earn points Monday through Saturday between 12PM and 6PM EST. Tickets will be required to participate, and prices start at $25.
Lauren Dray, Chattanooga Director of Dec My Room, has this to say about the event, “We are so excited for this event! Our goal is to not only raise awareness and funds for Dec My Room but also to celebrate Chattanooga and all it has to offer while providing a fun and engaging experience for everyone!”
The Chattanooga Chapter of Dec My Room was established in 2017, and they have “dec’d” over 25 pediatric hospital rooms.
Ashley Zani, one of the child life specialists at Children's Hospital at Erlanger describes Dec My Room, saying, , “It gives us something to tell children and families about to give them hope and something to look forward to. The four walls of a hospital room can get very very boring and old. Dec My Room allows them to choose how to decorate their room and personalize it. It doesn’t just help the child. It helps the whole family and care team. Parents and staff love all the things Dec My Room provides for our patients.”
For more information about this event and purchasing tickets, you can visit www.bidpal.net/chattacluega or email chattacluega@gmail.com.
There is also a Facebook page which can be found at www.facebook.com/chattacluega, and an Instagram page @chattacluega.
For more information on Dec My Room, you can email chattanooga@decmyroom.org or visit www.decmyroom.org.