Crews from the Chattanooga Division of Transportation will be out and about this week, fixing some roads and working to improve others.
Boy Scout Road at Norfolk Southern Railroad - CLOSURE EXTENDED
Boy Scout Road at the grade crossing will REMAIN CLOSED through Friday, February 24th for track rebuilding. Detours are posted. Please allow for additional travel time.
Navajo Drive at S Seminole Drive
The following roads intersecting with S Seminole Drive will see intermittent closures on Thursday, February 23rd between 8:30 AM-3:30 PM for repaving:
- Navajo Drive, Idlewild Drive, Sioux Trail
Detours will be posted for each closure as they are implemented.
Oak Street
Oak Street between Lindsay Street and Memorial Street will be closed on Friday, February 24th at 12:01 AM until Saturday, February 25th at 8:00 AM for event logistics at Memorial Auditorium.
North Hickory Valley Road
North Hickory Valley Road at Hwy 58 will be closed on Friday, February 24th for post utility construction paving. Detours will be posted. Please allow for additional travel time.
All Construction projects are weather permitting.
View CDOT's map of events and road closures for full details of these activities and other projects underway in our public space.