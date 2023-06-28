Tennessee Valley residents are invited to roll up a sleeve and donate a “lunker” amount of blood in honor of a popular bass angler from Hamilton County.
Blood Assurance, Caleb Bell, and his family, are hosting a blood drive Saturday, July 1 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Talkin’ Tackle, located at 7700 Hixson Pike in Hixson.
On July 1, 2022, Bell almost lost his life in a construction accident, falling 20 feet from a roof onto a concrete surface below. He suffered significant injuries to his arms and legs, requiring multiple surgeries and a blood transfusion.
“They gave me the transfusion and I felt way better,” according to Bell. “It definitely saved my life.”
Bell’s wife, Bekah, said the idea for a blood drive one year after the accident was a no brainer.
“We wanted to do something to celebrate Caleb being alive and help those who are dealing with situations that are similar to what we went through. What’s really needed July 4th weekend is blood. We already know from personal experience that a lot of traumas happen over the holiday weekend,” said Bekah Bell.
Donors can visit www.bloodassurance.org/talkintackle, call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777, to schedule an appointment.
Walk-ins will be accepted.
Individuals who give blood will receive 10% off any purchase at Talkin’ Tackle and be entered to win a guided fishing trip with Caleb Bell. Complimentary refreshments will also be provided.
To be eligible to donate, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids and eat a hearty meal prior to donating.