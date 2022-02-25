A promising contestant on the next season of 'American Idol' got her start right here in the Tennessee Valley.
Hunter Wolkonowski is set to appear in Sunday night's premiere of the long-running singing competition show. But before she was singing for the stars, she was singing for veterans in the Scenic City.
Wolkonowski teaches at Freedom Sings USA, a non-profit based out Chattanooga that teaches veterans to sing and write songs about their time in service.
"These men and women are coming back and they're spiraling into chaos," said Bobbie Allison-Standefer, co-founder of the organization. "All the V.A had for them at the time was just drugs and psychotherapy."
The now-national non-profit organization gives veterans a platform to put some of their toughest feelings into songs.
"We have a lot of them that say they look forward to the class every week," said Allison-Standefer. "They don't know what they would do without it."
The organization has classes for special operations veterans, veterans nationwide and female veterans, which is the class Wolkonowski teaches.
"They can pass a sign, a red light or hear a horn and all of a sudden they're back on the battlefield," said Allison-Standefer. "All their lives they're taught not to kill and then all of a sudden they're put in a situation where they're taught they have to kill."
The goal of the class is to get the songs they write professionally-produced in the hopes that they will spread to other veterans so they know they're not alone.
"They see children die. They see civilians die," said Allison-Standefer. "They can't leave it all behind it's there in their brain."
Freedom Sings USA is always looking for donations. If you're interested in donating or signing up for a class, click here.