Timon and Pumbaa, is that you?!
A Chihuahua and a pig named Timon and Pumba have found their way from the Arizona Humane Society to their permanent home at Better Piggies Rescue.
The humane society says "Though it’s not always recommended that pigs and dogs live together, this unlikely duo loved to visit each other on occasion during their stay at Humane Society in Arizona."
The Arizona Humane Society partners with its rescue partner 'Better Piggies Rescue'. Better Piggies Rescue has since adopted the two together.
It was a busy weekend for BPR. They took in several pigs.
BPR says as soon as the pigs are fixed, most will be placed in the field with the exception of Pumba - he’s made himself right at home in the front of the sanctuary.
Workers say "He’s a natural greeter and I can’t wait for everyone to meet him when we start up tours in September. Plus he needs to be near his best friend, Timon."
The company is also working with Timon to become a sanctuary dog.