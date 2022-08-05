UNUM Hosts Annual Back to School Bash at Chambliss Center for Children

School-aged children enrolled in Chambliss Center for Children’s summer program had a blast at UNUM’s annual Back to School Bash on Thursday, August 4th.
As the summer season comes to an end and students return to school, UNUM employees came out to host a special day on campus that included inflatables, water slides, shaved ice, and popcorn.
As an added bonus to the children and their families, volunteers also stuffed and distributed over 75 bags filled with required school supplies for each child to take home before they begin the school year.
“The Back to School Bash is a fantastic way to celebrate the end of summer,” said Rachel Carroll, Communications Coordinator for Chambliss Center for Children. “We’re incredibly grateful to UNUM for sponsoring this fun annual event and providing the students at our agency with everything they need to start the school year strong!”
For more information about Chambliss Center for Children, please visit www.chamblisscenter.org or call 423-698-2456.