Unum volunteers will spend their morning packing 1,000 hygiene kits and 1,000 snack packs to help local families that are homeless and hungry in our community.
The snack packs and hygiene kits will benefit Chattanooga Community Kitchen.
The Volunteer Event will be held on Friday, March 11th.
Unum employees will be packing donated food and hygiene items.
Unum says 1 in 8 Americans face hunger in the U.S. Last year Unum raised $200,000 to support organizations around the world to provide for those in need
The annual food drive is part of Unum’s Healthier Communities program – supporting those who are disproportionately at risk of adverse health outcomes like mental and behavioral health and equity in health services.