The Chattanooga Public Library (CPL) will be hosting a Job Fair with the Unum Group on June 3, 2023, at the Downtown Library.
The event will feature a number of area businesses who are actively seeking job candidates, as well as an free interview clothes “store” for anyone who may need a professional outfit.
The Job Fair is the final event in a series of job readiness workshops that Unum has hosted at various CPL locations throughout Chattanooga.
“We are excited to host this job fair from our 4th Floor Makerspace,” said 4th Floor Supervisor Crissy Varnell. “Every day of the week, our 4th Floor is full of entrepreneurs and artists building careers for themselves. A job fair fits right into how our makerspace serves the public, and I hope this is the first of many more career-oriented events we host.”
Experts from Unum offered Interviewing and Resume Building classes for free to the public throughout May. Now, participants and anyone else from the public can put their skills to use at the Job Fair, located on the 4th Floor of CPL’s Downtown Library.