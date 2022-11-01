Good Tuesday. We will have a nice evening with temps falling through the 60s, but we will also see clouds increasing. Overnight we may even get a stray sprinkle or two. We will start warm Wednesday in the low 50s. We will climb to a warm high of 74 with clearing skies in the afternoon.
Thursday and Friday will have a nice sun/cloud mix with lows in the low 50s and highs in the low to mid-70s.
Over the weekend we will warm even further with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We will also see mostly cloudy skies over the weekend with a slight chance for a few spotty showers on both Saturday and Sunday. This is also a big weekend because we will be wrapping up Daylight Saving Time which means we set the clocks BACK ("fall" backward") one hour when we go to bed Saturday night.
The warm weather continues into next week with highs in the upper 70s at least Monday and Tuesday.
