Most restaurants across the Tennessee Valley had great inspection scores this week.
One local restaurant failed after not properly storing food.
Roy's Restaurant and Grill in Rossville scored a 63.
The inspector saw raw meats touching ready to eat foods in the cooler.
Wet rags were being stored outside of the solution by the ice machine.
Eggs were being stored on the counter instead of in a refrigerator.
The menu was observed by the inspector not properly giving consumer advisory.
Food was not being marked when it was put into the cooler.
The inspector said that food was not being cooled properly.
All of the food violations led to the food being thrown away.
The manager was not able to demonstrate sufficient knowledge about food safety to the inspector.
Remember if you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym -- call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 100 Serenity Childcare 2103 Ivy Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 VFW 4848 2402 Amnicola Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Stone Cup Café 208 Frazier Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 83 Beef O’ Brady’s 5958 Snow Hill Road Suite 100 Ooltewah, TN
- 99 Aubrey’s 6 496 Northgate Mall Drive Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 McAlister’s Deli 541 Signal Mountain Road Suite 287 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Krystal CHN004 307 Cherokee Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Knights Inn Continental Breakfast 3655 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Kentucky Fried Chicken 2501 S Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Boo Coe’s Sports Bar & Grill 2510 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 Krystal 3150 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Gold’s Gym 6933 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Quality Inn Indoor Pool 3540 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Fro-Daddy Donuts 102 Windmere Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Michael Miller Mobile Unit 10624 Walden Street Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Fresh & Smooth Mobile 609 Stimpson Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Dad’s BBQ Philly Cheese and More 850 N Orchard Knob Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Final Girl Vegan Food Mobile 2207 E 14th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Michael Miller Mobile Unit #2 10624 Walden Street Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Low Country Cajun Seafood & More 5958 Snowhill Road Suite 144 Box 149 Ooltewah, TN
- 77 Dub’s BBQ 221 Timber Knoll Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Common Table Coffee 3413 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Tailwind CHA II 1001 Airport Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Crumbl Cookies 8021 E Brainerd Road Suite 103 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Brown Acres Golf Club 406 Brown Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Taco Bell 7796 East Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Windy City Eatz 1826 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Parkway Pourhouse Bar 801 Riverfront Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Black Creek Club 4700 Cummings Cove Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Springhill Suites Hotel 495 Riverfront Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Wingate 7312 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Common Table 3413 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 93 Southern Restaurant 7717 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Renaissance Commons 402 E 2nd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Black Creek Club 4700 Cummings Cove Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Pizzeria Cortile 4400 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Kosha Hibachi LLC (mobile) 2600 Crescent Club Drive Hixson, TN
- 100 Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts 6579 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 83 La Altena II 8644 E Brainerd Road Suite 120 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 P.F. Chang Chinese Bistro Lounge #9822 2110 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Oatmeal Experience 14 Pryor Drive Suite 417 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 City Green at Northshore 200 Citygreen Way Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Parkway Pourhouse 801 Riverfront Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 88 Country Inn & Suites 3725 Modern Industries Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Tastee King Donuts 4627 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ichiban Japanese Lounge 5035 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 75 American Legion Post #95 3329 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Riverwalk @ Cameron Harbor Pool 726 Fulton Street Chattanooga, TN
- 97 American Legion Post 95 3329 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Girl’s Preparatory School 205 Island Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Jack & Jill Child Care 4501 Norcross Road Hixson, TN
- 87 Lillie Mae’s Place 4712 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Oatmeal Experience 14 Drive Suite 417 Chattanooga, TN
- 86 Waffle House #1188 5466 Highway 153 Hixson, TN
- 100 Bojangles #982 4417 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Uncle Larry’s Express 4350 Highway 58 Suite 180 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Tienda La Antigua 199 River Street Suite B Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Pork N Deans Barbeque 2193 Park Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Your Local Seitanist 3950 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 YMCA Downtown Whirlpool 301 6th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 El Metate I Inc. 1238 Taft Highway Signal Mountain, TN
- 98 TownePlace Suites 7010 McCutcheon Road Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Lively’s Bar & Grill 4321 Ringgold Road Suite E,F,G Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 YMCA Downtown Lap Pool 301 6th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hello Monty 306 W Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 La Quinta 7051 McCutcheon Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sourdough Cuppa Joe 6707 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 YMCA Downtown 301 6th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Chuck E. Cheese’s #969 22 Northgate Park Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Aubrey’s 6 Bar 496 Northgate Mall Drive Hixson, TN
- 97 Wood Oven Kitchen 5716 Ringgold Road Suite 108 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Smoothie King 1700 Broad Street Suite 106 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Lee Highway Nutrition 5827 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 97 TownePlace Suites 7010 McCutcheon Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Tailwind CHA #1 1001 Airport Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Bakery 9408 Apison Pike Suite 162 Ooltewah, TN
- 97 Taqueria Azteca 3920 Ringgold Road Suite H Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Crash Pad 29 Johnson Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Hilton Garden Inn 2343 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Moxy Chattanooga Downtown 1220 King Street Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 77 New Dynasty Buffet 1999 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 94 El Maguey 3700 Michigan Avenue Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Ms. Nancy’s Day Care & Pre-School Kitchen 197 Neely Circle NE Cleveland, TN
- 95 Hampton Inn Pool 4355 Frontage Road Cleveland, TN
- 94 Huddle House #969 1051 King Street SE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Heat n Eat 200 Paul Huff Parkway Suite 112 Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 77 Bradley County Recreation Park Softball 234 Urbane Road Cleveland, TN
- 94 Whitlock Recreational Baseball Concession Stand 234 Urbane Rod Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 91 Garden Plaza Pool 3500 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 99 Taylors Elementary School Cafeteria 5265 Bates Pike Cleveland, TN
- 99 Goal Academy Kitchen 2373 Parker Street NE Unit 221 Cleveland, TN
- 97 Michigan Avenue School Cafeteria 188 Michigan Avenue Cleveland, TN
- 99 Goal Academy Kitchen 2372 Parker Street NE Unit 221 Cleveland, TN
- 99 Taylors Elementary School Cafeteria 5265 Bates Pike Cleveland, TN
- 100 Heat n Eat 200 Paul Huff Parkway Suite 112 Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 91 Garden Plaza Pool 3500 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 94 Peyton’s Cafeteria 153 Refreshment Lane Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Cleveland Academy Kitchen 175 Industrial Court Cleveland, TN
Catoosa County
- 99 Panda Express 1125 Battleview Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 81 Circle K Stores Inc. #2723611/Aunt M’s 11418 41 Highway Ringgold, GA
- 91 Circle K Stores Inc. #2723611/Subway 11418 41 Highway Ringgold, GA
- 99 The Big Biscuit Barn 1389 LaFayette Road Rossville, GA
- 97 Sonic (Battlefield Parkway) 1078 1783 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 95 Kentucky Fried Chicken (Battlefield Parkway) 0258 663 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 96 Pam’s Place 906 LaFayette Street Ringgold, GA
- 100 Sweet Treats 1863 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
Dade County
- 100 Dade County Nutrition Center 9622 S US Highway 11 Trenton, GA
- 100 Wilderness Outdoor Movie Theater LLC 217 Old Hales Gap Road Trenton, GA
Murray County
- 83 Shirley Lane’s LLC 1591 Springplace Smyrna Road Chatsworth, GA
Walker County
- 100 Pasture Plate Mobile Unit 5142 W Highway 136 Chickamauga, GA
- 100 Pasture Plate Base of Operation 8426 N Highway 27 Rock Spring, GA
- 92 Bojangles’ 2445 N Highway 27 LaFayette, GA
- 100 Mountain Cove Farm Resort 994 Doughtery Gap Road Chickamauga, GA
- 99 Sonic Drive-In Chickamauga 1016 LaFayette Road Chickamauga, GA
- 99 Clara’s Place 640 S Main Street LaFayette, GA
- 88 The Groovy Gourmet 110 Gordon Street Chickamauga, GA
- 63 Roy’s Restaurant and Grill, INC 116 Chickamauga Avenue Rossville, GA
- 100 Subway (Chickamauga) 21740 Highway 813 Unit 49 Chickamauga, GA
- 100 Vittles 505 W 9th Street Chickamauga, GA
- 96 Huddle House Chickamauga 14 Bushrod Johnson Avenue Chickamauga, GA
Whitfield County
- 99 Juli-Yo, LLC. DBA the Sweet Spot 410 S Hamilton Street Dalton, GA
- 95 Wendy’s 3931 Cleveland Highway Dalton, GA
- 91 Native 825 Chattanooga Avenue Suite 3 Dalton, GA
- 100 Westwood School 708 Trammel Street Dalton, GA
- 100 La Fogata Fusion Restaurant Inc. 702 5th Avenue Dalton, GA
- 100 Whitfield Career Academy Culinary Arts 2300 Maddox Chapel Road Dalton, GA