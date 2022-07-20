Some second year students from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill have been in town, trying to figure out ways to improve public health, in Chattanooga.
The Enterprise Center and Lyndhurst Foundation hosted the students. On Wednesday, after eight weeks of research, the students presented their findings, and suggest enhancing public transportation across the city.
"A lack of public transportation does affect the underserved communities the most, and we want to make sure our solutions highlights that problem," said UNC student Eleanor Bolton.
Eleanor Bolton and Madelyn Miyares are just two of the college students who have spent months interviewing more than 40 people, including public officials and residents of the city.
They say they found the biggest issue is access to public transport.
"Whether that's access to education, jobs, or healthy nutrition, parks, things like that are really important when it comes to a city like Chattanooga and access to those places are really important for a healthy lifestyle," said Eleanor.
The students focused their efforts in disadvantaged areas, like Orchard Knob, where they say 25% of the neighborhood relies on public transportation.
"Who aren't able to drive, or maybe don't have access to a car, so we want to get them on the buses," said Madelyn.
The group offered solutions, including improving wheel chair accessibility on buses and on side walks and curbs leading up to the bus stop. Their biggest suggestion is to make all public transport fare free.
"It makes sense economically, it makes sense for the community, and the ways we integrate our environments, so it makes sense and it's financially possible here," said Eleanor.
They say they are confident people utilizing the buses will be able to get to jobs, improving their lives and contributing to the city.
Kabir Dewan and Julian Taylor, the other two UNC sophomores, say they understand not everyone uses public transportation but believe it is a vital need in Chattanooga.
"And even if out their in the community it's not exactly you, I think it is very important to advocate for other people in the community with different needs," said Kabir.
Mayor Tim Kelly has heard the presentation and they hope he takes their suggestions seriously.