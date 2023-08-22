On Tuesday morning, United Way of Greater Chattanooga hosted an event called "United for Working Families" to help businesses adopt more family-friendly policies.
"It's really important that employers create a workforce that provides economic development that will help these families have time to go to work and spend time with their children, but not feel like they're stressed and burdened all the time," said Dionne Jenkins, United Way's Campaign Chair.
Over 400 people attended the event. The group was made up of business, government, and community leaders who game to learn about adopting new policies for their better serve their employees.
"We really want to ensure that we are sharing the best that we have to offer in every organization," Jenkins said. "So that folks can adopt these policies that are family-friendly and create an opportunity for all."
Around 10,000 families in Hamilton County are struggling financially.
Many of these families are working full-time jobs but are still facing difficulties. This is why United Way hopes businesses will adopt more family-friendly policies.
This could mean several things, such as childcare assistance, working remotely, or flexible hours.
Terran Anderson, United Way's Vice President of Community and Corporate Engagement, said, "United Way really wants to ensure that everybody in our community has access to good education, stability, and really just the ability to live a thriving life."
The event hosted a number of speakers to talk about these issues, including parents who experienced them firsthand.
"When we think about who are the experts when it comes to parent-friendly and family-friend policies, it's the parents who are on the receiving end of those policies, not necessarily the policymakers," said Anderson.
United Way's hope is that our local leaders can walk away with an idea of how to make family-friendly policies that are equally business-friendly. Jenkins said if there is one takeaway from the event, it is for business to be more flexible.
"As a mom and as a wife, it's important to me to know that I have flexibility- That I can go to work, earn an income but still have time for my family, which is the most important to me," Jenkins said.