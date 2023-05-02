United Way of Greater Chattanooga has announced the finalists across five award categories for the third annual nonprofit Celebrate Awards.
The Celebrate Awards spotlight the hardworking nonprofit organizations, volunteer leaders, and community change-makers in Greater Chattanooga.
This year, a new Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion award will recognize an organization that has made significant and intentional strides by building community connections and taking direct action.
The awards ceremony takes place on May 9th at 5:30 PM at Common House Chattanooga.
“We are proud to recognize and collaborate with those who drive meaningful change in our community," said Lesley Scearce, President and CEO of United Way of Greater Chattanooga.
The awards and their finalists include:
Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Award Finalists:
Nonprofit Organization of the Year Award Finalists:
MetMin- Metropolitan Ministries
Nonprofit Leader of the Year Award Finalists:
Innovation in Action Award Finalists:
Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer: Industrial Arts Therapy Program
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Chattanooga
Volunteer of the Year Award Finalists:
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee TeamBlue
Lamar Selcer
Linda Cooper
You can purchase your tickets for the event here. To learn more or see full award descriptions, you can go here.