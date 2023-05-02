United Way of Greater Chattanooga Celebrate Awards
United Way of Greater Chattanooga

United Way of Greater Chattanooga has announced the finalists across five award categories for the third annual nonprofit Celebrate Awards. 

The Celebrate Awards spotlight the hardworking nonprofit organizations, volunteer leaders, and community change-makers in Greater Chattanooga.

This year, a new Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion award will recognize an organization that has made significant and intentional strides by building community connections and taking direct action. 

The awards ceremony takes place on May 9th at 5:30 PM at Common House Chattanooga.

“We are proud to recognize and collaborate with those who drive meaningful change in our community," said Lesley Scearce, President and CEO of United Way of Greater Chattanooga.

The awards and their finalists include:  

Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Award Finalists:  

Cempa Community Care 

The Bethlehem Center 

The Enterprise Center 

Nonprofit Organization of the Year Award Finalists: 

Chattanooga Area Food Bank 

First Things First 

MetMin- Metropolitan Ministries 

Nonprofit Leader of the Year Award Finalists: 

Jessica Whatley 

Kristen Pavlik McCallie 

Reginald Smith 

Innovation in Action Award Finalists:  

A Step Ahead 

Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer: Industrial Arts Therapy Program 

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Chattanooga 

Volunteer of the Year Award Finalists: 

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee TeamBlue 

Lamar Selcer

Linda Cooper  

You can purchase your tickets for the event here. To learn more or see full award descriptions, you can go here.