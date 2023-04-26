United Way of Greater Chattanooga is excited to announce the finalists across five award categories for the third annual nonprofit Celebrate Awards!
The Celebrate Awards spotlight the hardworking nonprofit organizations, volunteer leaders, and community change-makers in Greater Chattanooga. This year, a new Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion award will recognize an organization that has made significant and intentional strides by building deeper community connections and taking direct action.
The awards ceremony will take place on May 9th at 5:30 PM at Common House Chattanooga.
“We are proud to recognize and collaborate with those who drive meaningful change in our community," said Lesley Scearce, President and CEO of United Way of Greater Chattanooga. “These finalists represent the hard work that has taken place in the last year, and we can’t wait to celebrate them at the ceremony!”
Here are the awards and their finalists:
Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Award Finalists:
Nonprofit Organization of the Year Award Finalists:
- MetMin- Metropolitan Ministries
Nonprofit Leader of the Year Award Finalists:
Sponsored by Roper Corporation
Innovation in Action Award Finalists:
- Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer: Industrial Arts Therapy Program
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Chattanooga
Volunteer of the Year Award Finalists:
Sponsored by Elder’s Ace Hardware
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee TeamBlue
Lamar Selcer
Linda Cooper
Do you want to be a part of celebrating the meaningful work happening in our community? Purchase your tickets here!
If you’d like to learn more or see full award descriptions, please visit unitedwaycha.org/celebrate.