United Way of Greater Chattanooga is celebrating 100 years of serving the Tennessee Valley.
The organization was founded in September, 1922 with the mission to provide resources to non-profits doing some of the best work around the Tennessee Valley.
This year, they're celebrating their 100th anniversary by expanding their funding model to help more non-profits than they ever have.
"Now, everyone's on the same playing field. And our team's ready to help," said Kate Sylvester, director of community investments for United Way of Chattanooga.
The organization has always funded a handful of organizations they've been working with for years. But this year, any non-profit in Hamilton, Marion, Sequatchie, Dade, Walker and Catoosa Counties can apply for their grant program.
So far, it's doubled the number of non-profits looking for United Way's help.
"Which is just how excited I think organizations are this year to jump into a whole new cycle," said Sylvester.
Since 2017, the non-profits United Way has worked with has opted to decrease the amount of funds they get out of the program or contribute more on the front-end. As a result, United Way has more money this year to widen its reach.
"It used to be a very closed, separate group of organizations in town that have been doing great work for years," said Sylvester. "There's not a cap on the number of applications we would accept, but there is a cap on the amount we can invest."
The organization is expecting to be able to contribute about $4 million this year. The amount of money available to non-profits, however, is dependent on the number of qualifying applications they receive.
"Organizations that submit funding solely have to submit an application and show that they are measurable, data-backed, impactful work," said Sylvester.
Directors see it as a massive investment back into the community at a time when they help they can give is needed more than ever.
"Take a chance," said Sylvester. "You can get more dollars than maybe you have in the past, you can try something new that you've never tried before."
Non-profits interested in applying for the grant must submit a letter of intent by February 4, with the full application due on February 25. You can find the application by clicking here.