Non-profits could get some extra help soon, as United Way's grant application opens next Monday.
Organizers at United Way Chattanooga are continuing to fundraise for non-profits across the area.
Vice President of Community Investments Abby Garrison said she expects to see good results this year.
"That's what this grant making process is," said Garrison. "It's our community investments across the Chattanoga area."
She said last year, United Way helped 62 non-profits. She expects similar numbers this year.
"Campaign is still in flight. So we're actually still actively fundraising," said Garrison. "All of our projections are saying it'll be similar to what it was last year, which was around a $4 million mark."
She said non-profits must apply for a grant between next Monday and February 28th, but said the application process shouldn't be complicated.
"It's open to any 501c3 and Hamilton, Sequatchie, or Marion County in Tennessee or Walker, Dade or Catoosa County in Northwest Georgia," said Garrison.
She is also asking for help from members of the community and encourages anyone to sign up and help with reviewing organizations as part of the grant process.
"We raise the dollars every year from the community but we encourage and really need community members from all six of those counties I just referenced to be part of the review and reading process," said Garrison.
For more information on applying for a grant or being a grant reviewer, you can click here.