United Way introduces 'Benefit Kitchen' tool

Benefit Kitchen is a free screening tool to discover potential benefits that you could be missing out on.
United Way says the process on takes about 10 minutes just by texting ‘benefit’ to 211-211.
Every year, 103 million Americans leave $80 billion in public benefits unclaimed.
United Way says it is committed to ensuring that struggling families in our state are aware of the benefits for which they qualify and know how to apply for them.
In response, United Way launched the Tennessee Benefit Kitchen, a free screener that all Tennesseans can use to determine eligibility for several tax credits and many federal, state and local public benefits—and to access the application sites to apply for those for which they qualify.
Tennessee residents simply text “Benefits” to 211-211, and they receive a screener that takes 5 to 10 minutes to complete.
Once completed, they immediately receive notice of tax credits and benefits for which they are eligible, along with the links to apply to each benefit.
The tax credits and benefits covered in the screener currently include:
- Food Stamps (SNAP)
- Cash Assistance (TANF)
- Women Infants and Children (WIC)
- Head Start
- School Meals
- Child Care Assistance
- TennCare (Medicaid, for adults and children)
- ACA (Affordable Care Act for adults and children)
- CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program)
- County Medical Services
- Home Energy Assistance (HEAP)
- Lifeline
- Child Tax Credit
- Childcare Tax Credit
- Earned Income Tax Credit