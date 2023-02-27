It just got easier to find permanent housing in the City of Chattanooga. United Way of Chattanooga is expanding its 211 hotline to help our un-housed families and neighbors.
This is a partnership with the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition and several other local non-profits.
The helpline serves more than 22 counties in the region, including communities in Alabama and Georgia.
"We have people who call all the time who don't know where to turn, don't know what to do next," said Terran Anderson, Vice President of Community and Corporate Engagement.
Terran Anderson from United Way says since the pandemic and recent tornadoes, the non-profit has seen an influx of calls.
"So far in the last 365 days we've had over 56,000 calls to the 2-1-1 help line, and we're anticipating as we get into the warmer months that number will go up to 75,000," said Anderson.
The hotline is open five days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with bilingual navigators ready and willing to help people in crisis.
"If we can't answer your questions in a language that one of our navigators speak, we can connect you to a national resource where they can answer any question about any language," she said.
Resources can range from housing needs and utility bills. Terran says no request is too big or small.
"You know, I listened to a call recently of a young woman who was in a housing situation that wasn't great, and had a relationship with someone and that person had fallen ill and didn't know where to go next for food."
Anderson says overall United Way's mission is to support families helping them achieve long-term stability.
Terran says when you make a call, you can feel the integrity of people who care.
"As we think about the future of 211 and where we want to take this and where the need continues to grow in our community, " she adds. "Candidly, we have to ask ourselves the question, 'what's next? And how do we continue to serve the next generation of people?'"
Community members can reach out for help via phone, text, or email. To learn more about 211, click here.