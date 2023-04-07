Volunteers are needed to help The Union Gospel Mission serve Easter dinner to those experiencing homelessness in Chattanooga.
Volunteers will help distribute food and other items on Sunday, April 9 from 1-3 p.m. at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center.
