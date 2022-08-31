Union Gospel Mission receives $5,000 matching gift towards the 8th Annual Labor Day FREE Barbeque Fundraiser

Union Gospel Mission will be celebrating its 8th Annual Labor Day Barbeque Fundraiser by offering FREE barbeque plates with the hopes of donations in return.
To encourage giving, an anonymous donor has come forward with a $5,000 gift. Every dollar raised on Labor Day, will be matched up to $5,000.00.
The Union Gospel Mission will be set up in front of Maple Street Biscuit Company at 2020 Gunbarrel Rd, on Monday, September 5th, 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, where the community can drive up to receive their barbeque plates.
“All money raised from the barbeque will go directly to service,” states Rev. Jon Rector, Executive Director of The Union Gospel Mission. “Without the generosity of our community, we could not provide housing to the shelter and create lasting change in men’s lives! Come see us on Labor Day!”
The Union Gospel Mission needs your help with donations of monetary support to continue meeting needs.
Monetary support can be given by visiting www.theuniongospelmission.org or by mail to PO Box 983, Chattanooga, TN, 37401. In kind resources can be brought to The Union Gospel Mission located at 124 Signal Hills Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN, 37405, gift cards to Walmart and Food City are also accepted.
For more information on how you can help visit www.theuniongospelmission.org or call, 423-752-4998.