Uncle Larry's opens new location in East Brainerd community

For Larry Torrence, cooking was a passion long before he decided to run his own business.
As he opens his fourth location in the city, that same passion is what has kept him going over the years.
"To be out here and to understand where I came from to where I am now. It's nothing but God that's all it can be," Torrence said.
A dream come true for business owner, Larry Torrence whose journey started right in his own kitchen.
Torrence set-up shop in March of 2013 on MLK Blvd.
From there he would go on to open 3 more locations across the Chattanooga-area.
"We giving them a fresh, hot, fried fish meal...fresh. Nothing is under heat lamps at Uncle Larry's, well maybe the hush puppies," explained Torrence.
But, he's giving more than just hot plates of delicious food. That's why Torrence believes Uncle Larry's has become a Chattanooga staple.
"I think that people see a genuine, not just that they like the food, but a lot of people say how we treat them," he said.
While he is celebrating today, there were times when his restaurant faced uncertainity.
Just like so many others during the pandemic the world was brought to its knees, and later, a rocky economy.
On top of that, he then was faced with a cancer diagnosis.
"So it was challenging to get out here and get loans and stuff. Because, I had told my wife, I said, "what am I going to do about the employees," Torrence said. "And she told me,she said, "you're going to be blessed by it, because the first thing you mentioned were the employees and not yourself."
It forced him to find another way to serve customers.
"We were blessed to buy a building on Brainerd Rd which was a drive-through. So that helped us out a lot," he said.
He says all of this could have stopped him, but with his passion to serve others. He mad it through.
You won't catch Torrence too far from one of his locations. He says customers can catch him in the back, fixing up a nice hot plate of fried fish.
"This is just going to be great for us. I really want to take the time to thank Chattanooga if I can. This has been out of this world," he said.
The location is on 8701 on East Brainerd Road. Doors open Tuesday through Saturday beginning at 11 am.