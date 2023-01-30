Unclaimed Baggage in Scottsboro, the nation’s only retailer of lost luggage, is inviting the community to participate in a unique painting project to provide luggage for children in the foster care system on Saturday, February 11.
“Throughout the year, Unclaimed Baggage takes suitcases to schools, charities, social and business groups to be hand-painted for children moving to new foster homes,” said Jennifer Kritner, Vice President of Retail and Company Culture. “The painted luggage is donated to foster care agencies and replaces the garbage bags many children typically use to transport their belongings.”
The bags are adorned with “works of heart,” often featuring uplifting messages and brightly colored designs that serve to cheer children up on what is otherwise one of the most challenging days of their lives.
“A core value at Unclaimed Baggage is to redeem the lost and reclaim the rejected,” added Kritner. “Bring your kids and your friends to paint with us on February 11. It’s a love story that everyone can participate in!”
For more information about Unclaimed Baggage’s “Love Luggage” program, visit unclaimedbaggage.com/pages/reclaimed-for-good.