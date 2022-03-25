If you've ever lost a bag while traveling, you probably thought it was lost forever.
But there's a good chance it ended up in the hands of 'Unclaimed Baggage.'
"When you think about the millions of people traveling every single day," said Sonni Hood, spokesperson for Unclaimed Baggage. "It's still enough to fill up our entire store."
The company has a contract with nearly every major airline. It will collect luggage that has gone unclaimed for at least 90 days.
"The airlines are successful over 99.5% of the time in reuniting these lost bags," said Hood. "So what we receive is actually just a fraction of a percent of lost items."
The company, based out of Scottsboro, Alabama, donated 70 boxes of eyeglasses it collected from unclaimed luggage to The Lions Club, which will distribute them to areas of the world that do not have access to affordable eyecare.
"On average, about a third of everything we receive is sold, a third is recycled and a third is donated through our reclaimed for good charitable foundation," said Hood. "They take them, sort them and clean them. And then, they're sent out on missions all across the world. Specifically Mexico, where they're able to pair these glasses to people who don't have access or resources for that sort of eyecare."
The company has donated over 1 million pairs of eyeglasses. Its led to success stories like a single mom in Mexico, who was fired because she could not afford glasses when her eyesight deteriorated.
"Through this Sight First program, the optometrists that volunteer their time there were able to match her with a pair of prescription eyeglasses and she was able to go back to work to supply for their family," said Hood. "This donation really is making a difference in that they're not going to waste."