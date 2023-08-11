After much anticipation, the football season has finally returned, bringing along the cherished tradition of tailgating. As enthusiasts nationwide shape their tailgating plans, extending invitations to friends and family, and contemplating their culinary and recreational choices, a recent survey set to identify the squads boasting the most devoted tailgaters.
Irrespective of a team's on-field performance, one can ascend to the status of a tailgating connoisseur by crafting an impressive setup and curating an assortment of delectable foods and beverages.
During this investigation, football fans nationwide shared insights into their idea of the perfect tailgate and the typical elements of their events.
Through assigning scores to responses that exemplified more intense tailgating practices and computing the average scores of supporters, rankings were determined for each team.
Read ahead to ascertain where your team stands among its peers!
Key Insights:
- Nearly 90% of football fans assert they've derived more enjoyment from tailgating than from attending the games themselves.
- The most fervent professional football tailgaters are found among fans of the New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, and Philadelphia Eagles.
- When it comes to college football, LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, and Texas Longhorns fans top the list as the most ardent tailgaters.
- Approximately 75% of football enthusiasts have recounted mingling with strangers during tailgate parties.
- Beyond just grilling, about 10% of football fans have reported getting saucy by engaging in romantic encounters while tailgating.
- For a quarter of football devotees, a lackluster tailgate is considered worse than their team's subpar performance on the field.
Leading NFL Tailgaters:
- The New Orleans Saints' fanbase claims the lead in the realm of tailgating with a remarkable score of 93.41 out of 100. Notably, nearly 3 in 5 Saints fans prolong their tailgating festivities even after the game concludes, possibly contributing to their distinction as the most passionate parking lot revelers.
- The Tennessee Titans' followers secure the second position with a score of 83.21. Most (62%) of Titans fans opt to commence their tailgates 3 to 4 hours before kickoff, allowing ample time to revel with friends and family. Early arrival also ensures securing a prime location for the tailgate, a factor pivotal to its success.
- Moving northward, the Philadelphia Eagles' fanbase seizes the third spot, boasting a score of 79.47. While the game traditionally takes center stage, our study divulges that almost 90% of Eagles fans enjoy the tailgating experience more than the actual match.
College Football Tailgating Champions:
- College football's vibrant tailgating culture takes center stage, with the majority (51%) of fans contending that college game tailgates are more exhilarating. The study reveals that southern teams rule the roost: LSU (87.91), University of Tennessee (82.60), University of Texas (80.12), Texas A&M (80.12), and University of Alabama (79.69) lead the pack.
- Despite the enduring rivalry between the University of Texas and Texas A&M, our research confirms that both teams share a passion for tailgating, tying for the third spot.
- In other noteworthy rivalries, while the University of Michigan outpaces Ohio State in their overall series, the Buckeyes hold sway in tailgating. Similarly, though the University of Alabama outperforms LSU on the field, the study recognizes LSU as the tailgating victor in the South.
- Notably, reigning national champions, the University of Georgia, secured 11th place in tailgating with a commendable score of 74.80 out of 100.
Conference Showdown:
- The SEC emerges triumphant in tailgating prowess among conferences, boasting a score of 82.24 out of 100. The SEC's teams have claimed the national championship title for the past four years, underscoring the correlation between their on-field dominance and their fans' fervent tailgating spirit.
- The rankings continue with the Big 12 (78.09), Big Ten (76.20), ACC (75.54), and PAC-12 (74.70), respectively.
Crafting the Ultimate Tailgate:
- If you're new to the tailgating scene or seeking ways to elevate your experience, insights from football fans offer a glimpse into the ideal tailgate setup. Around 50% of enthusiasts recommend a tailgate duration of approximately 1.5 hours with about 10 attendees.
- While food preferences fluctuate, a consensus emerges that a well-rounded tailgate should feature at least 5 food dishes and 4 drink options to establish the perfect pre-game revelry. While takeout is convenient, 4 out of 5 fans prefer grilling.
- For an efficient cleanup post-tailgate, consider investing in table covers to safeguard your surfaces against spills.
- Depending on the timing of your tailgate, games become indispensable for entertaining a sizable crowd. The study indicates that cornhole/bags (67%), beer pong (48%), and catch (36%) are the favored games among football fans, sure to delight the gathering.
In Closing:
- On average, most football enthusiasts tailgate for at least 3 games each season. Thus, whether you're orchestrating an elaborate setup with gourmet grilling and intricate games or opting for a more relaxed setup with chairs and beverages, the paramount objective remains to relish the experience fully.
- As you prepare your tailgates for the forthcoming football season, ensure you stock up on all the requisites.
Methodology:
- This study involved surveying over 1,000 football enthusiasts to glean insights into their tailgating habits. Questions spanned a spectrum, from the number of attendees and dishes to the games and attire favored during tailgating.
- The responses were assigned scores reflecting the intensity of tailgating dedication, and the average scores were utilized to compute each team and conference's standing. These scores were then scaled from 0 to 100, with 100 representing the most passionate tailgaters.
- It is important to note that specific NFL teams were omitted from the study due to insufficient response data. These teams encompass the Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Washington Commanders.