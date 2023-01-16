Several events kicked off Monday to honor the life and legacy of Dr. King in Chattanooga. One of the event's was the annual MLK Day Youth Leadership Symposium.
It's the third year in a row that the Urban League of Greater Chattanooga has hosted their symposium. Candy Johnson, President and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Chattanooga said it's a celebration of Dr. King's birthday.
"Not only his birthday, his legacy of pursuing racial justice, economic justice for those that did not have that opportunity and still today we are fighting for that cause, but we're doing it in unity," said Johnson.
Johnson said the goal of the symposium is to equip kids with the tools to make change in their communities.
"They are the dream that he spoke about, they are the hope for the future, they are the leaders that we're passing the baton to."
Speakers taught attendees about environmental justice and how it's connected to racial and economic outcomes with hopes of empowering students like Kennedy Garrett.
"Today was really fun for me, of course I've always been involved, I've always known about MLK day, but I have never done something like this on the day. Today was really fun because I not only got to have a leadership opportunity and speak, but I learned a lot from the guest speakers," said Garrett.
Garrett, a Senior at the STEM school is a part of the National Achievers Society, a college readiness and leadership program. Garrett and members of the society helped to put on the symposium and create a debate for the event.
Taylor Bryant, who's also a member of the society, was there with her mother Crystal who says she's proud to see her daughter taking a leadership role in the community and learning more about Dr. King's history.
"I want her to learn the importance of what Martin Luther King did for our culture, I want her to know the struggles, I want her to know what our forefathers went through in order to achieve voting rights and to feel what it's like to be free," said Bryant's mother.
"I know some here are younger than me and they might have big dreams and they might feel like they can't do it because they're too young, but you can do anything you put your mind too and MLK is a very good example of this," said Bryant.
It wasn't just all speakers and power points. There were games and prizes and a dance break, leaving kids with a new understanding and unforgettable MLK day.