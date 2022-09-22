As the war in Ukraine seems to have no end in sight, two graduate students at UTC are preparing for when that end finally comes.
Arsen Martyshchuk and Nina Klimenkova left their home country to join the university's graduate assistantship program, which was created specifically to help students from Ukraine who are trying to continue their education during the war.
"People here are very helpful, supportive and we really appreciate it," said Klimenkova.
Klimenkova is pursuing a master's degree in business administration, while Martyshchuk is earning one in public administration.
The program was created after the war began and the programs they were planning on enrolling in in Ukraine were put in jeopardy.
"It was awful," said Martyshchuk. "My mother woke me up and said 'the war has started.'"
More than 200 people applied for the program, which covers the full cost of tuition and room and board.
Martyshchuk and Klimenkova's new mission has two benefits: The opportunity to advance their educations while also sharing their first-hand experiences of the horrors of the Russian invasion.
"A lot of people are fighting for your country, and you're here," Martyshchuk said of being in the US during the attack. "But that's kind of fighting, too. Because the information front started fighting the same as the actual front."
Once they earn their degrees in May of 2024, they plan on using them to help their home country rebuild after the war. It's the opportunity of a lifetime, to help themselves and to aid in a greater cause.
"Ukrainians are really brave, especially at the moment," said Martyshchuk. "They have always been like that."